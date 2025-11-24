Trump Says Ukraine Ungrateful As Officials Meet To Convince Kyiv To Accept Peace Proposals

US President Donald Trump has said Ukraine’s leaders have shown “zero gratitude” over US efforts to end the war. Minutes before, Ukraine’s President Zelensky said there is an understanding that a US-proposed peace plan could take into account Ukraine’s national interests.

In Geneva, talks to finalise a deal continue between delegations from the US, Ukraine, and its European allies, reports the BBC. Trump has called Ukraine ungrateful before, but ever since their White House showdown Zelensky has gone to great lengths to say “thank you”.

European leaders have criticised the 28-point plan, which is widely considered favourable to Russia – here’s what is included in the proposal. The US delegation were tight-lipped following Trump’s message and it feels as though the faint hopeful mood has disappeared, writes the BBC reporter in Geneva.

Meanwhile, in a clear response to Trump’s claims President Zelensky said on X he’s had a joint conversation with the prime ministers of Croatia and Luxembourg and has informed them of “our diplomatic work on the American proposal and the meetings in Geneva”.

“We are counting on an outcome that will pave the way to a real and lasting peace,” he says. He added he is “grateful to every leader and to everyone around the world who supports Ukraine and our principled stances.”