Trump Says ‘Many’ Cuban Soldiers Killed In Venezuela Raid

Donald Trump acknowledges “many, many” Cubans were killed during the “brilliant” military operation in which Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro was seized; this is even as the invasion has been frowned at by the United Nations. Cuba has confirmed that 32 of its nationals died when US elite troops stormed Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores’ Caracas compound on Saturday.

The United States and European Union say Maduro stayed in power by rigging elections — most recently in 2024 — and imprisoning opponents, while overseeing rampant corruption.

Armed police were seen patrolling the streets of Venezuela’s capital Caracas, in an image shared by Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, reports the BBC. In a video shared online, the security forces are filmed shouting “loyal always, traitors never”.

Earlier, the country’s exiled opposition leader, María Corina Machado described Maduro’s arrest as “a huge step for humanity, for freedom and human dignity” Meanwhile, US air strikes on Venezuela and the seizing of the country’s leader on the weekend clearly “undermined a fundamental principle of international law”, the United Nations said yesterday.

“States must not threaten or use force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state,” Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman for the UN rights office, told reporters in Geneva.

“And this is what we are seeing,” she said, calling on the international community to “come together with one voice… to make clear that this is an action that is in contravention of the international law that was set up by member states”.

Shamdasani said the UN rights office had spent years reporting on the “continued deterioration” in Venezuela. But she dismissed US justifications for its actions, saying accountability for rights violations “cannot be achieved by unilateral military intervention in violation of international law”.

She argued that using human rights arguments as a justification for this kind of military intervention is “unacceptable,” adding that she feared the US intervention “will only make the situation worse”.

Shamdasani pointed out that a state of emergency declared by Venezuelan authorities on Saturday allows property seizures, restricts free movement and suspends the right to protest, among other measures.

“Far from being a victory for human rights, this military intervention… damages the architecture of international security, making every country less safe,” she said.

The UN humanitarian agency OCHA said nearly eight million people in Venezuela — a quarter of the population — needed humanitarian assistance even before the US operation. The UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) said they had yet to see signs of mass displacement since Saturday.