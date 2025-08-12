Trump Says He’ll Try to Get Back Territory for Ukraine in Talks With Putin

US President Donald Trump has said he will try to get some territory back for Ukraine during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. “Russia’s occupied a big portion of Ukraine.

They occupied prime territory. We’re going to try to get some of that territory back for Ukraine,” he told a news conference.

Trump said the talks in Alaska would be a “feel-out meeting” aimed at urging Putin to end the war, and that there would be “some swapping, changes in land”.

It is not the first time he has used the phrase “landswapping”, though it is unclear what land Russia could cede to Ukraine. Kyiv has never lay claim to any Russian territories, reports the BBC