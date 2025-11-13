Trump Says He Has ‘Obligation’ To Sue BBC Over Speech Edit

US President Donald Trump has said he has an “obligation” to sue the BBC over the way a section of his speech was edited in a Panorama documentary.

Speaking to Fox News, he said his January 6, 2021 speech had been “butchered” and the way it was presented had “defrauded” viewers.

It is the first time Trump has spoken publicly about the matter since his lawyers wrote to the BBC and said he would sue for $1bn (£759m) in damages unless the corporation issues a retraction, apologises and compensates him.

BBC chair Samir Shah has previously apologised for an “error of judgement” over the edit.

Appearing on Fox News’s The Ingraham Angle, the president was asked if he would go ahead with the lawsuit, responding “well I guess I have to, you know, why not, because they defrauded the public, and they’ve admitted it”.