Trump Says He ‘Couldn’t Care Less’ About Higher Car Prices

Share

Donald Trump has said he “couldn’t care less” if carmakers raise prices after his 25% tariffs on foreign-made vehicles comes into effect.

Some analysts have warned that Trump’s charges on businesses importing vehicles could lead to the temporary shutdown of significant car production in the US, increase prices, and strain relations with allies.

But speaking to NBC News on Saturday, the US president said he hoped foreign carmakers raise prices as it means “people are gonna buy American-made cars.

We have plenty”. On Wednesday, Trump announced new import taxes of 25% on cars and car parts entering the US from overseas, which go into effect on April 2.

Charges on businesses importing vehicles are expected on April 3, and taxes on parts are set to start in May or later.

When asked about what his message was to car bosses, he said: “The message is congratulations, if you make your car in the United States, you’re going to make a lot of money”.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

