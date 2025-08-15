Trump Says ‘25% Chance’ Putin Summit ‘ll End In Failure

Donald Trump has said there is a “25% chance” his meeting with Vladimir Putin today will not be successful.

The US president said if he has a “good meeting” with the Russian president, he’ll call Ukraine’s President Zelensky to arrange a second meeting and that this could take place in a number of places, including Alaska.

However, pressed on whether Zelensky is on standby to head over for further talks if things go well, Trump said he will not speculate whether or not there will even be a second meeting.

Trump added that “it might be nice” for him and Putin to speak to reporters after their meeting, but if things don’t go to plan he will not have a joint news conference and instead address reporters by himself before heading back to the US.

It comes as the White House said Trump will exhaust all options to end the Ukraine war, reports the BBC.

However, during a meeting with European leaders yesterday, Trump was reported to have agreed that any territorial issues had to be decided with Zelensky’s involvement.

Meanwhile, Putin has praised Trump’s “sincere efforts” to end the conflict – with the Kremlin saying the leaders will hold “one-on-one” talks. It comes as UK PM Keir Starmer said Putin must “prove he is serious about peace”, after meeting Zelensky at Downing Street yesterday