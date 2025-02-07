Trump Sanctions ICC For Probing US, Israel

Share

United States (US) President, Donald Trump on Thursday sanctioned the International Criminal Court (ICC) for illegitimate and baseless investigations targeting America and its ally, Israel.

In a statement issued by the White House, President Trump signed an executive order saying the court in the Hague had abused its power by issuing an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, who held talks with the president on Tuesday, February 4.

Trump ordered asset freezes and travel bans against ICC officials, employees, and their family members, along with anyone deemed to have helped the court’s investigations.

However, the Hague-based court condemned Trump’s executive order, which seeks to impose sanctions on its officials and harm its independence and impartial judicial work.

“The Court stands firmly by its personnel and pledges to continue providing justice and hope to millions of innocent victims of atrocities across the world, in all Situations before it.” the ICC said in a statement.

Share

Please follow and like us: