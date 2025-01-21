Trump Sacks 4 Top Presidency Officials

Share

US President Donald Trump fired four senior government officials appointed by his predecessor early yesterday and warned “over a thousand more” faced imminent dismissal in a first post on Truth Social since his inauguration.

“My Presidential Personnel Office is actively in the process of identifying and removing over a thousand Presidential Appointees from the previous Administration, who are not aligned with our vision to Make America Great Again,” Trump said on the platform.

He named four individuals — Jose Andres from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council, Brian Hook from the Wilson Center for Scholars, and Keisha Lance Bottoms from the President’s Export Council — as being immediately dismissed.

