Trump Rules Out Sending US Troops To Ukraine As Part Of Security Guarantees

US President Donald Trump has ruled out sending US troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees if a peace deal is reached. Trump hinted at US air support and told Fox News that Russia’s Vladimir Putin would face a “rough situation” if he doesn’t co-operate in the peace process. It comes after Monday’s talks between Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump and European leaders at the White House.

Zelensky said the talks with Trump were the “best” so far – Trump called the talks “very good”. After meeting the European leaders, Trump called Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

Trump wrote that he “began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelenskyy. “After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself.”

An adviser to Volodymyr Zelensky told BBC News that Ukraine “immediately rejected” Vladimir Putin’s suggestion that the two leaders should meet in Moscow. AFP news agency reported earlier that Putin had proposed meeting Zelensky in the Russian capital when he spoke to Donald Trump on Monday.

Trump said he discussed security guarantees with the European leaders, which could be co-ordinated by the US. UK PM Keir Starmer said the “coalition of the willing” have held a constructive meeting and plan to further hold talks with their US counterparts in the coming days.

Meanwhile Switzerland says it is ready to host Zelensky-Putin summit, after Trump raised the idea in a call with the Russian president And in another development, Ukraine says Russian launched 270 drones and 10 missiles overnight.

Meanwhile, the defence chiefs of all 32 NATO countries will meet virtually today to discuss the diplomatic efforts to secure peace in Ukraine. They will be briefed by US Air Force Lt Gen Alexus Grynkewich – who also oversees all NATO operations in Europe – on the results of Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin’s Alaska meeting last week.