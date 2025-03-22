Share

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump has threatened to revoke the security clearances of his predecessor Joe Biden, former Vice President, Kamala Harris, and several senior former White House and national security officials.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that former Secretary of State and defeated presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton was on the list, along with Biden’s Secretary of State, Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor, Jacob Sullivan.

In a memorandum to agency heads and distributed by the White House communications office, Trump said the named officials should no longer be allowed access to classified material.

“I hereby direct every executive department and agency head … to revoke any active security clearances held by the aforementioned individuals.

“I also direct all executive department and agency heads to revoke unescorted access to secure United States Government facilities from these individuals,” Trump stated.

READ ALSO

Former US presidents and national security officials traditionally retain a security clearance as a courtesy, and some find it useful in seeking employment with private contractors.

However, Trump who continues to falsely claim that Biden schemed to steal the 2020 election, which he lost, has remained furious with his predecessor and lashes out frequently.

Trump was himself investigated for breaching security rules during the period between his first and second term in office, by storing classified White House documents in his Mar-a-Lago resort.

The investigation was wound up after Trump returned to office.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

