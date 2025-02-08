Trump Revokes Biden’s Security Clearance

Share

The United States (US) President, Donald Trump, on Friday revoked his predecessor and immediate past President, Joe Biden’s security clearance and access to daily intelligence briefings.

Saturday Telegraph reports that President Trump’s decision came on the heel that Biden did the same to him four years ago when he took office on January 20, 2021.

It would be recalled that at that time, the 46th President, Biden claimed Trump could not be trusted because of his erratic behaviour.

“There is no need for Joe Biden to continue receiving access to classified information,” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Trump posted on Friday evening that Biden “Set this precedent in 2021 when he instructed the Intelligence Community (IC) to stop the 45th President of the United States (ME!) from accessing details on National Security, a courtesy provided to former Presidents”.

“JOE, YOU’RE FIRED,” he added in a reference to his catchphrase on the reality TV show, The Apprentice.

Trump has already revoked the security clearance of over four dozen former intelligence officials. He had accused them of meddling in the 2020 election in Biden’s favour.

He added that Biden “could not be trusted with sensitive information”.

In 2021, Biden barred Trump from receiving classified intelligence briefings.

It was the first time an ex-president had ever been denied such information, which is traditionally given as a courtesy.

“What value is giving him an intelligence briefing?” Biden said.

“What impact does he have at all, other than the fact he might slip and say something?”

