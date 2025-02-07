Trump Restates Plan for US Takeover of Gaza, With Palestinians ‘Resettled in the Region’

Share

Donald Trump has restated his plan for a US takeover of the Gaza Strip, after his idea was rejected by Palestinians and leaders around the world on Wednesday.

Writing on social media yesterday, Trump said Gaza “would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting”.

Palestinians “would have already been resettled in far safer and more beautiful communities, with new and modern homes, in the region,” he added.

Trump announced his Gaza plan on Tuesday night, saying he wanted the US to take a “long-term ownership position”.

The president spoke at two prayer events in Washington DC yesterday morning – although he didn’t discuss his Gaza plan, he said he wanted to be known as a “peacemaker and a unifier”.

