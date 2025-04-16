Trump Replies Biden, Labels Him Worst US President In History

Share

The President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, has replied to his predecessor, Joe Biden, accusing him of allowing “Millions of criminals, murderers, and drug dealers” into the country during his presidency.

Speaking on a fiery post on his Truth Social on Wednesday, President Trump described Biden as the “Worst President in the history of the United States.”

“Trump criticised Biden’s immigration policies, claiming they led to an influx of dangerous individuals through an ‘open border.” He wrote,

“Sleepy Joe Biden, THE WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES, has allowed millions and millions of Criminals, many of them murderers, drug dealers, and people released from prisons and mental institutions from all around the world, to enter our Country through it’s very dangerous and ill conceived Open Border.”

The US leader vowed to deport these individuals, stating, “Sorry, but it’s my job to get these killers and thugs out of here. THAT’S WHAT I GOT ELECTED TO DO. MAGA!”

This outburst comes barely 24 hours after Biden aimed at Trump’s administration during a speech at a disability advocates’ conference in Chicago on Tuesday.

“Biden accused Trump’s government of causing significant damage in less than 100 days since his return to the White House. He specifically criticised reforms at the Social Security Administration, which he claimed led to the dismissal of 7,000 employees.

“In fewer than 100 days, this administration has done so much damage and so much destruction—it’s kind of breathtaking that it could happen that soon,” Biden remarked. “They have taken a hatchet to the Social Security Administration, pushing 7,000 employees out the door.”

The ongoing war of words between the two leaders highlights the deep political divide in the United States as both continue to defend their legacies and policies.

