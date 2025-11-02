Trump Remodels Lincoln Bathroom In Latest White House Renovation

US President Donald Trump has unveiled renovations to the bathroom in the Lincoln Bedroom, as his remodelling of the White House continues.

Trump shared photos of the new bathroom on social media, saying it had been “renovated in the 1940s in an art deco green tile style, which was totally inappropriate for the Lincoln Era”.

He claimed the new black and white marble is “very appropriate for the time of Abraham Lincoln and, in fact, could be the marble that was originally there!”.

It is the latest change Trump has made to the White House this year. In October, its East Wing was demolished to make way for his new multi-million dollar ballroom, reports the BBC.

The bathroom is a part of Abraham Lincoln’s office and cabinet room, which former President Harry Truman fixed up as a part of his massive renovation of the White House in the late 1940s.