Trump Reiterates Commitment In Securing Greenland

The United States President, Donald Trump has reiterated his interest in acquiring Greenland as he paints a picture of prosperity and safety for the incredible people of the island, an autonomous territory of the kingdom of Denmark.

President Trump, in his address to Congress on Tuesday, said, “We will keep you safe, we will make you rich, and together, we will take Greenland to heights like you have never thought possible before.

“It’s a very small population, a very, very large piece of land, and very, very important for military security.”

New Telegraph gathered that most people of Greenland oppose joining the US, although a majority favor eventual independence from Denmark.

Trump, before beginning his second term as president, said he hoped to make Greenland a part of the United States, even though NATO ally Denmark said it was not for sale.

Greenland is said to be in a strategic location and has rich mineral resources, which could benefit the United States.

It lies along the shortest route from Europe to North America, which is vital for the US ballistic missile warning system.

While speaking to Congress on Tuesday, Trump said he had a message for the people of Greenland.

“We strongly support your right to determine your own future, and if you choose, we welcome you into the United States of America,” Trump said.

