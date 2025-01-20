New Telegraph

January 20, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
January 20, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Trump Reels Out…

Trump Reels Out Plans To Make America Great Again

The newly sworn-in President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, on Monday, reeled out things his administration plans to do to achieve the American dream.

President Trump made this known while delivering his welcome address as the 47th President of the US alongside his Vice President, JD Vence.

Addressing Americans, Trump said, ”Every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body.

READ ALSO:

“I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve.

“This will truly be the golden age of America.”

Details later…

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

FG To Establish Reporting Mechanisms For All Forms Of Violence
Share
Copy Link
×