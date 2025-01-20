Trump Reels Out Plans To Make America Great Again

Share

The newly sworn-in President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, on Monday, reeled out things his administration plans to do to achieve the American dream.

President Trump made this known while delivering his welcome address as the 47th President of the US alongside his Vice President, JD Vence.

Addressing Americans, Trump said, ”Every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body.

“I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve.

“This will truly be the golden age of America.”

