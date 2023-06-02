New Telegraph

June 2, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. World News
  3. Trump Recorded Saying…

Trump Recorded Saying He Kept Classified Document

US prosecutors have obtained an audio recording of Donald Trump in which he acknowledges keeping a classified document after leaving the White House. CNN first reported that investigators had the tape, and people familiar with the matter later told the BBC’s US partner CBS this was the case.

The justice department is investigating Trump’s handling of classified material. He denies wrongdoing, reports the BBC. The inquiry is reported to be nearing its end and could result in charges. The audio recording is said to be from a meeting at Trump’s New Jersey golf club in July 2021, which is around six months after he left office.

Two people familiar with the matter told CBS that Trump can be heard acknowledging there are national security restrictions on a military memo because it details a potential attack on Iran.

Read Previous

IGP Promotes 31,465 Police Officers
Read Next

Considering Single Term For Political Office Holders

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023