Trump Recorded Saying He Kept Classified Document

US prosecutors have obtained an audio recording of Donald Trump in which he acknowledges keeping a classified document after leaving the White House. CNN first reported that investigators had the tape, and people familiar with the matter later told the BBC’s US partner CBS this was the case.

The justice department is investigating Trump’s handling of classified material. He denies wrongdoing, reports the BBC. The inquiry is reported to be nearing its end and could result in charges. The audio recording is said to be from a meeting at Trump’s New Jersey golf club in July 2021, which is around six months after he left office.

Two people familiar with the matter told CBS that Trump can be heard acknowledging there are national security restrictions on a military memo because it details a potential attack on Iran.