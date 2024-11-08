Trump Reaffirms Mass Deportation Of Immigrants

Share

The President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump has reiterated his commitment to enforcing stricter immigration policies and bolstering the America border.

In an interview with NBC News on Thursday, Trump, who defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election said his intention to prioritize border security and mass deportation as key objectives for his administration.

“We obviously have to make the border strong and powerful and, at the same time, we want people to come into our country,” Trump stated.

“We want people to come in… but they have to come in with love for the country.

“They have to come in legally,” he added further to buttress his deportation plans.

During his campaign, Trump had vowed to launch the “Largest deportation effort in American history.”

Addressing questions about the cost of such an operation, he noted, “It’s not a question of a price tag… we have no choice.

“When people have killed and murdered, when drug lords have destroyed countries, and now they’re going to go back to those countries because they’re not staying here. There is no price tag.”

Immigration experts and Federal officials have pointed out the challenges associated with implementing mass deportations.

Acting ICE Director, Patrick J. Lechleitner had earlier told NBC News in July that executing such a large-scale initiative would require extensive coordination among agencies like the Justice Department and the Pentagon.

Trump credited his immigration stance as a pivotal factor in his victory, noting record support among Latino voters.

His platform, which focused on restoring “common sense” to national policies, resonated with diverse groups, including young voters, women, and Asian Americans.

“I started to see realignment could happen because the Democrats are not in line with the thinking of the country,” Trump said, referencing controversial Democratic policies such as “defund the police.”

He also shared details of his phone conversations with Vice President Harris and President Joe Biden following the election.

He characterized them as “very nice calls” that shows mutual respect.

Harris expressed her wish for a smooth transition, to which Trump responded with agreement.

Trump’s proposals have sparked debate over their potential impact on immigrant communities, the U.S. economy, and international relations.

His administration’s challenge lies in balancing stringent enforcement with the realities of logistical and humanitarian concerns as he prepares to take office in January.

