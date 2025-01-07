Trump Reacts To Canada PM, Trudeau’s Resignation

Share

The President-elect of the United States (US), Donald Trump, on Monday, reacted to the resignation of Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau.

Trump who spoke via his social media platform, Truth brought up his long-standing suggestion that Canada should join the United States (US) as the 51st state.

According to Trump, many Canadians would welcome the idea, citing the economic benefits of merging with the US, adding that America can no longer suffer the massive trade deficits and subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat reason why Justin Trudeau resigned.

“claiming that such a merger would eliminate tariffs, lower taxes, and ensure Canada’s security against threats from Russia and China. “Together, what a great nation it would be!!!” the statement added.

It would be recalled that this is not the first time Trump has floated the idea of Canada becoming part of the US.

During a recent meeting at his Mar-a-Lago resort with Trudeau, Trump suggested that if Canada’s economy were to collapse under US tariffs, it could merge with the US with Trudeau as its governor. Trudeau reportedly responded that such tariffs would harm Canada’s economy.

