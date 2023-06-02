New Telegraph

June 2, 2023
Trump Reacts To Biden’s Fall At Air Force Academy Graduation

The Ex-President of US, Donald Trump has commiserated with President Joe Biden over his fall at the Air Force Academy graduation Ceremony.

New Telegraph reported that, on Thursday,  Biden tumbled after tripping over an obstacle on stage at the Air Force Academy in Colorado.

80-year-old Biden, who appeared unhurt after the incident,  had delivered the commencement address to the graduates of the military academy, had just shaken hands with a cadet and begun walking black to his sear when he tumbled.

Some of the Air Force personnel helped him back up and he did not appear to require further help.

As he rose, Biden pointed to the object that had apparently caught his foot. It resembled a small black sandbag on the stage.

Reacting to this, Trump during his campaign in Iowa on Thursday, told his supporters that it was not inspiring for the Air Force graduates who had witnessed the incident.

He said, He actually fell down? Well, I hope he wasn’t hurt,. The whole thing is crazy. You’ve got to be careful about that… even if you have to tiptoe down the ramp.

“That’s a bad place to fall… that’s not inspiring

 

