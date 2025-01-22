New Telegraph

January 22, 2025
Trump Reacts As US Bishop Pleads For LGBTQ, Illegal Migrants

Trump's Victory: US Women Stock Up Contraceptives, Abortion Pills

The United States President, Donald Trump on Tuesday reacted to a Washington Bishop, Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal Diocesewho pleaded on the pulpit for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) people and illegal migrants.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that during the national prayer service in Washington DC, Bishop Mariann Edgar asked Trump to have mercy for gays and illegal migrants.

Reacting to the Boshop plea, President Trump said her request was nasty and not compelling or smart.

Taking to his social media handle, Truth Social platform after attending a service at the Washington National Cathedral, Trump said, “The so-called Bishop who spoke at the National Prayer Service on Tuesday morning was a Radical Left hard-line Trump hater, she brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way.

“She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart. She failed to mention the large number of illegal immigrants that came into our Country and killed people.

Many were deposited from jails and mental institutions. It is a giant crime wave that is taking place in the USA.

Apart from her inappropriate statements, the service was a very boring and uninspiring one. She is not very good at her job! She and her church owe the public an apology!” wrote Trump.

