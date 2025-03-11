Trump Reacts As Canada Slams US With Electricity Surcharge

Share

The 47th United States (US) President, Donald Trump on Monday called Canada a tariff abuser, saying the American government did not need Canadian energy after the province of Ontario imposed an electricity surcharge on three US states.

New Telegraph reports that the leader of Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, announced it was adding a 25 percent surcharge on electricity exports to Michigan, Minnesota, and New York, where it powers 1.5 million homes and businesses.

Reacting to the announcement, Trump on his Truth social wrote, “Ontario just announced a 25% surcharge on electricity, of all things, it wasn’t even allowed to do that.

“Canada is a Tariff abuser, and always has been, but the United States is not going to be subsidizing Canada any longer.

“We don’t need your Cars, we don’t need your Lumber, we don’t your Energy, and very soon, you will find that out.”

Seeking to correct alleged trade imbalances, Trump has pledged to launch reciprocal tariffs on all countries beginning on April 2.

Trump has repeatedly spoken about annexing Canada and thrown bilateral trade, the lifeblood of the Canadian economy, into chaos with tariff actions that have veered in various directions since he took office.

However, he allowed 25 percent tariffs on Canadian and Mexican imports to take effect last Tuesday before announcing some exemptions on Thursday.

