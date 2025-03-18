Trump: Putin And I’ll Discuss ‘Land, Power Plants’ In Today’s Ukraine Talks

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks before signing an executive order on expanding access to IVF at his Mar-a-Lago resort on February 18, 2025 in Palm Beach, Florida. Later today Fox News will air a joint interview between President Trump and Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. Joe Raedle/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Donald Trump has said he and Vladimir Putin will discuss “land” and “power plants” when they hold Ukraine peace talks today.
“We’re already talking about that, dividing up certain assets,” he said. On the chances of ending the war, Trump said: “Maybe we can, maybe we can’t. But I think we have a very good chance”.
The US has been pushing for a ceasefire in Ukraine – but Russia has not given a firm position, instead insisting on various conditions, reports the BBC.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian and Russian drone attacks continued overnight, while Ukraine says Russia is still trying to invade the Sumy region of northern Ukraine.
And in a related development, EU Foreign Policy chief Kaja Kallas said Russia doesn’t really want peace, as talks about Ukraine take place in Brussels.
Asked how the EU will be involved in the ongoing negotiations on the war in Ukraine, Kallas says the bloc is “discussing matters with different interlocutors”. She describes the continuing peace talks as “shuttle diplomacy”, saying “there’s no negotiation table”.