Trump: Putin And I’ll Discuss ‘Land, Power Plants’ In Today’s Ukraine Talks

Donald Trump has said he and Vladimir Putin will discuss “land” and “power plants” when they hold Ukraine peace talks today.

“We’re already talking about that, dividing up certain assets,” he said. On the chances of ending the war, Trump said: “Maybe we can, maybe we can’t. But I think we have a very good chance”.

The US has been pushing for a ceasefire in Ukraine – but Russia has not given a firm position, instead insisting on various conditions, reports the BBC.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian and Russian drone attacks continued overnight, while Ukraine says Russia is still trying to invade the Sumy region of northern Ukraine.

And in a related development, EU Foreign Policy chief Kaja Kallas said Russia doesn’t really want peace, as talks about Ukraine take place in Brussels.

Asked how the EU will be involved in the ongoing negotiations on the war in Ukraine, Kallas says the bloc is “discussing matters with different interlocutors”. She describes the continuing peace talks as “shuttle diplomacy”, saying “there’s no negotiation table”.

