Trump Proposes 50% US Ownership Deal To Save TikTok

The President-elect of the United States (US), Donald Trump on Sunday proposed that the country should get 50 per cent ownership of social media platform, TikTok.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the United States Supreme Court on Friday ruled that a controversial ban on TikTok may take effect on Sunday, January 19.

The apex court rejected an appeal from TikTok owners that claimed the ban violated the First Amendment.

Reacting to the ban, Trump, less than 24 hours before his inauguration as the 47th President of America announced that he will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect.

Speaking via his social media platform, Truth Social, the incoming President said this is to allow the parties to make a deal to protect US national security.

He said: “I would like the United States to have a 50% ownership position in a joint venture.

“By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands and allow it to stand up. Without U.S. approval, there is no TikTok.

“With our approval, it is worth hundreds of billions of dollars – maybe trillions.

“Therefore, my initial thought is a joint venture between the current owners and/or new owners whereby the U.S. gets a 50% ownership in a joint venture set up between the U.S. and whichever purchase we so choose.”

