Trump Promises To Prioritize America In Bold Inaugural Speech

Amid pomp and pageantry, Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20, 2025, in a historic ceremony at the US Capitol.

New Telegraph reports that Monday’s inauguration marked Trump’s return to the presidency after defeating Kamala Harris in the November 5, 2024 election.

As dignitaries, including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, First Lady Melania Trump, and his Vice President Mike Pence, arrived at the venue, renowned tenor Christopher Macchio performed a stirring rendition of Oh America.

The event began with an address by Senator Amy Klobuchar, who commended the inauguration committee for their exceptional work in organizing the ceremony.

This was followed by an invocation from Cardinal Timothy M. Dolan, Archbishop of New York.

In his speech, Trump set a bold agenda for his administration, emphasizing his “America First” doctrine.

Trump declared that America would become “far stronger and more exceptional” under his leadership.

Also, Criticizing the previous administration, he vowed to declare a national emergency at the border, halt illegal entries, and deport millions of undocumented immigrants.

Trump promised to revamp trade policies to protect American workers, ensuring a competitive and fair economic landscape.

Announcing a fight against censorship, he pledged to sign an executive order guaranteeing free speech and impartial justice under the Constitution.

Additionally, he declared that the US would recognize only two official genders, male and female and pledged to reinstate military personnel dismissed under unjust policies.

Trump emphasized his commitment to being a “peacemaker and unifier,” promising to bridge divides and uphold America’s values.

In a surprising addition, Trump proposed renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America” as a testament to the nation’s influence and power.

Notable attendees included former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton, alongside Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush.

However, Michelle Obama was notably absent.

Several world leaders opted out of the ceremony, reflecting varying international reactions to Trump’s return to power.

President Trump’s inaugural promises reflect his intent to reshape America’s policies on immigration, trade, and social issues.

The coming days will reveal the specifics of the executive orders he plans to sign, setting the tone for his administration’s approach to governance.

As the nation watches, Trump’s presidency begins with high expectations from supporters and intense scrutiny from critics, setting the stage for a defining chapter in American history.

