May 12, 2025
Trump Praises ‘Friendly, Constructive’ US-China Trade Talks

Donald Trump said there has been a “total reset” in US-China trade relations following the first day of talks between American and Chinese officials in Switzerland.

In a social media post, the US president described the talks as being “very good” and said change had been “negotiated in a friendly, but constructive, manner”.

An escalating trade war between Washington and Beijing has seen the US president hit Chinese imports to the US with tariffs of 145%. China retaliated with levies of 125% on some US goods, reports the BBC.

Following months of back-and-forth, the two countries are meeting in Geneva this weekend for the first time since Trump hit China with tariffs at the start of the year.

