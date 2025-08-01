Trump Postpones Higher Tariffs On Mexico As Other Countries Try To Reach Deals Before Deadline

US President Donald Trump has paused putting higher tariffs on Mexico for another 90 days, as other countries try to secure a deal before the midnight deadline.

Trump announced his tariff plan in April, sending chaos rippling through the world economy.

But he paused it so countries could negotiate new trade deals. Many nations do not yet have a deal with the US and face steep tariff rates from 00:01 EDT (05:01BST) Friday – as high as 50% for Brazil.

Companies that bring foreign goods into the US will have to pay the taxes to the government, and experts say these companies may pass costs on to consumers, reports the BBC.