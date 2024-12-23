Trump Pledges To End Transgender Lunacy In US

Share

The United States (US) President-elect, Donald Trump has unveiled a series of bold promises for his upcoming term, targeting LGBTQ policies, international relations, and American infrastructure.

Speaking at the AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday, Trump pledged to “Stop the transgender lunacy” on the first day of his presidency.

This signals a push against LGBTQ rights as Republicans prepare to take control of the White House and Congress.

He vowed to issue executive orders to ban transgender individuals from serving in the military, remove transgender issues from elementary, middle, and high schools, prohibit gender-affirming medical treatments for minors, and “keep men out of women’s sports.”

He emphasized that the U.S. government would adopt an official policy recognizing only two genders, male and female.

Trump criticized the Biden administration’s policies and painted a grim picture of the past four years, promising a “new era of peace, prosperity, and national greatness” beginning with his inauguration on January 20, 2025.

The president-elect also reiterated his promise to end the war in Ukraine, stop chaos in the Middle East, and prevent World War III, although he did not provide detailed plans for achieving these goals.

In a surprising turn, Trump revived debate over the Panama Canal, asserting that Panama has “treated the U.S. unfairly” in operating the critical waterway.

He called current canal usage fees “ridiculous” and threatened to demand its return to full U.S. control if the terms of the 1977 Panama Canal Treaty were not followed.

The Panama Canal, a vital link for international commerce, sees thousands of ships transiting annually.

However, Trump did not clarify whether his comments were rhetorical or indicated concrete policy changes toward Panama.

Trump’s remarks reflect a deepening divide in U.S. politics over issues like transgender rights, with Democratic- and Republican-led states pursuing opposing policies.

The event comes days after Congress passed a defence budget blocking funding for certain gender-affirming care for the children of service members.

As Trump prepares to return to the presidency, his speech sets a confrontational tone, combining domestic policy shifts with international challenges that could reshape U.S. governance and foreign relations.

