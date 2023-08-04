Trump Pleads Not Guilty To ‘Election Lies’ Charges

Former US President, Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to all four ‘election lies’ charges during his appearance at a Washington DC court. Prosecutors did not ask for Trump to be detained but he was warned of “consequences” if he were to communicate about the facts of the case.

The former president is accused of “fuelling” the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by sowing distrust in the 2020 election. The indictment also says he pressured election officials to change results in a failed attempt to cling on to power, reports the BBC.

Trump hit out at “corruption, scandal, and failure” after Tuesday’s indictment was made public. He has previously been charged in two other unrelated cases – which relate to secret documents, and payments to former porn star Stormy Daniels. Despite the criminal cases, Trump is the favourite to be the Republican candidate in the 2024 election.