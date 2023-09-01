Trump Pleads Not Guilty In Georgia Election Fraud Case

Former US President, Donald Trump, has pleaded not guilty in his Georgia election fraud case, waiving the right to appear in court next week.

Trump is among 19 people charged with a conspiracy to overturn the US state’s 2020 election results. He turned himself in at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta last week, where he had his mugshot taken, reports the BBC.

Trump has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, describing the case as politically motivated. In a court document filed yesterday, Trump said that he “fully understands” the nature of the offences and his right to appear at an arraignment in court.