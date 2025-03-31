Trump Plans To Impose Tariffs On All Countries

Share

The 47th President United States (US), Donald Trump has said the tariffs he plans to impose in the coming days would include all countries, not just those with the largest trade imbalances with the US.

New Telegraph recalls that President Trump promised a “Liberation Day” on April 2, when he will unveil reciprocal levies to address trade practices that his government deems unfair.

However, despite widening the target, the president insisted his tariffs would be more generous” than those levied against the United States.

“You’d start with all countries, so let’s see what happens. Essentially all of the countries that we’re talking about. We’ve been talking about all countries, not a cutoff.

“The tariffs will be far more generous than those countries were to us, meaning they will be kinder than those countries were to the United States of America over the decades.

“They ripped us off like no country has ever been ripped off in history and we’re going to be much nicer than they were to us. But it’s substantial money for the country nevertheless.” Trump told reporters onboard Air Force One.

Trump’s upcoming tariff salvo had been expected to target the 15 percent of partners that have persistent trade imbalances with the United States, a group Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called a “Dirty 15.”

Trump’s plans to unleash a wide range of reciprocal tariffs risk a global trade war, with other countries already vowing to retaliate and economists warning The sweeping moves risk stoking inflation and triggering a downturn.

The US President has defended the levies as a way to raise government revenue and revitalize US industry.

