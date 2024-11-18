Trump Plans Mass Deportation Program Using U.S. Military

Share

President-elect of the United States (US), Donald Trump has confirmed his intention to declare a national emergency on border security and employ the military to facilitate the mass deportation of undocumented migrants.

Trump made this declaration on Monday via his media platform, Truth Social, where he endorsed a post by a conservative activist claiming he was ready to initiate a large-scale deportation program.

According to him, this move is to reverse immigration trends seen during President Joe Biden’s administration.

Trump’s comment, a simple “True!” in response to the post, solidified his stance, saying immigration has been a cornerstone of Trump’s political campaigns.

Trump’s 2024 election victory over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed the significant support behind his hardline approach.

His return to the presidency marks a continuation of policies that characterized his first term.

Trump’s first term focused heavily on reducing illegal immigration and reinforcing the southern border with Mexico.

The President-elect has already taken steps to assemble a cabinet composed of staunch immigration hardliners.

On the list is: former acting chief of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Tom Homan, who announced who is Trump’s “border czar.”

Homan, known for his strong rhetoric, previously stated at the Republican National Convention in July: “I got a message to the millions of illegal immigrants that Joe Biden’s released in our country: You better start packing now.”

The scope of Trump’s proposed mass deportation plan is expected to impact millions.

Currently, authorities estimate that around 11 million undocumented migrants live in the United States, a number that Trump aims to reduce significantly.

However, experts predict that the initiative could directly affect approximately 20 million families, leading to widespread social and economic implications.

Trump’s campaign and post-election statements have reignited concerns about the potential use of the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, a controversial law last utilized during World War II to detain Japanese-Americans in internment camps.

Critics argue that invoking such an antiquated statute could lead to legal battles and accusations of human rights violations.

Supporters of Trump’s proposed measures argue that stricter border control and immigration policies are essential for national security and economic stability.

However, opponents warn that the use of military force and expansive deportation strategies could exacerbate humanitarian crises, strained diplomatic relations, and incite widespread fear among immigrant communities.

