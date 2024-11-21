Trump Picks Former WWE CEO, TV’s Dr Oz For Top Roles

Share

Donald Trump has picked World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) co-founder and his transition co-chair, Linda McMahon, as his nominee for education secretary.

A long-time Trump ally, McMahon led the Small Business Administration during Trump’s first presidency and donated millions of dollars to his presidential campaign.

Announcing his pick on Truth Social, Trump said McMahon would “use her decades of leadership experience, and deep understanding of both Education and Business, to empower the next Generation of American Students and Workers”.

Trump has criticised the Department of Education, and has promised to close it down – a job McMahon could be tasked with, reports the BBC.

Her nomination came shortly after Trump chose Mehmet Oz, a celebrity doctor and former television host, to lead the Centres for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The two selections on Tuesday, along with Trump’s choice of Howard Lutnick for commerce secretary, follows a pattern of the president-elect nominating loyal supporters to top roles in his cabinet.

