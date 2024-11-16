Trump Appoints 27-Year-Old To Serve As Press Secretary

Share

The President-elect of the United States (US), Donald Trump on Friday announced the appointment of his campaign spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt to serve as Press Secretary for his administration.

Trump who made this declaration in a statement acknowledged that Leavitt did a phenomenal job as the National Press Secretary on his historic campaign.

Following her appointment, the 27-year-old Leavitt will be the youngest White House Press Secretary in U.S. history.

“ I am pleased to announce she will serve as White House Press Secretary.

“Karoline is smart, tough, and has proven to be a highly effective communicator.

“I have the utmost confidence she will excel at the podium, and help deliver our message to the American people as we, Make America Great Again” the statement reads

