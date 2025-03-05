Trump Pauses US Military Aid To Ukraine

Share

The US has paused military aid to Ukraine, a White House official confirmed to BBC’s US partner CBS News.

The official says “we are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution”.

The US has been the biggest source of military aid to Ukraine, including weapons, equipment and financial support, since Russia launched a full-scale invasion three years ago.

It comes hours after Trump criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for saying the end of the war with Russia is “very, very far away”.

Meanwhile, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced a four-point plan to work with Ukraine to end the war and defend the country from Russia.

But European leaders suggested after a summit on Sunday that they cannot guarantee peace in Ukraine without US help.

