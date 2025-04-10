Trump Pauses Tariffs On Most Nations For 90 Days, Raises China’s To 125%

Share

Facing a global market meltdown, President Donald Trump yesterday abruptly backed down on his tariffs on most nations for 90 days, but raised his tax rate on Chinese imports to 125%. US markets surged in response.

The S&P 500 was up 5.7% after erasing an earlier loss of 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared 2,000 points, or 5%, and the Nasdaq composite was up 6.8%.

Investors have been desperate for Trump to ease up on his tariffs, which economists say could cause a global recession and increase inflation, reports The Associated Press. Global markets surged on the development, but the precise details of Trump’s plans to ease tariffs on non-China trade partners were not immediately clear.

Before the president’s Uturn, China had announced an 84% tariff on US imports, to take effect today, after Trump imposed tariffs on Chinese goods entering the US.

The Chinese tariff is an increase from the 34% it already imposed on American imports. As China announced its retaliation, Trump urged companies to relocate to the US, writing: “Don’t wait, do it now!”

The EU has voted to impose tariffs on some US imported goods, coming into effect from April 15. Canada says it has started imposing a 25% tariff on certain vehicle imports from the US, retaliating against a similar measure from its neighbour. The tariffs – or import taxes – will be paid by Canadians who buy some automobiles or their parts from the US.

