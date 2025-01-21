Trump Pardons Rioters, Withdraws From Paris Agreement

Share

In his first hours as the 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump on Monday night signed a flurry of executive actions and revoked some existing ones by the previous administration.

New Telegraph reports that President Trump overturned key policies from the Biden administration setting the tone for his second term.

Among the 78 policies revoked were significant measures related to climate change, immigration, and federal workforce operations.

Trump began his presidency by nullifying 78 policies enacted during Joe Biden’s tenure and signed an order prompting stricter immigration enforcement.

This includes bolstering border security measures and revisiting deportation policies.

The move shows Trump’s hardline stance on immigration, a hallmark of his previous administration.

Reaffirming his skepticism of global climate pacts, Trump announced the United States’ immediate withdrawal from the Paris Climate Agreement.

According to him, the decision is aimed at prioritizing domestic energy interests as he also signed an order mandating the return of federal employees to in-person work, reversing remote work policies implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The action aligns with his vision of restoring traditional workplace dynamics across government agencies.

In a controversial decision, Trump granted pardons to more than 1,500 individuals involved in the January 6 Capitol attack.

This includes commutations for Oath Keepers and Proud Boys members convicted of seditious conspiracy.

Additionally, Trump issued a 75-day extension on enforcing the TikTok ban, leaving the app’s future in limbo.

While the president retains broad authority over its implementation, this decision offers a temporary reprieve for TikTok’s operations in the United States.

Trump’s aggressive start to his presidency has however led mixed reactions domestically and internationally.

As President Trump’s administration unfolds, these executive actions highlights Trump’s commitment to his campaign promises of reshaping the federal government’s direction.

