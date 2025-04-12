Share

In a dramatic move aimed at tightening border security, the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, has authorised the military to occupy and assume control of federal lands along America’s southern border.

President Trump’s directive was contained in a memorandum addressed to the Secretaries of Defense, Interior, Agriculture, and Homeland Security, titled: “Military Mission for Sealing the Southern Border of the United States and Repelling Invasions.”

According to the document sighted by Saturday Telegraph, the order effectively places various federal lands along the border under the jurisdiction of the U.S. military, empowering them to take decisive action to secure the area.

The memo also grants the Secretary of the Interior the authority to make withdrawals, reservations and impose restrictions on public lands to facilitate the Department of Defense’s use of those areas for border operations.

The directive reads: “Our southern border is under attack from a variety of threats. The complexity of the current situation requires that our military take a more direct role in securing our southern border than in the recent past.”

He further argued that the U.S. Constitution provides him with the authority to issue such an order for the protection and security of the nation’s territorial integrity, stating the directive would ensure an efficient and lawful response to the situation.

The move also highlights the significance of the Roosevelt Reservation, a 60-foot-wide strip of federal land established in 1907 by then-President Theodore Roosevelt, which stretches roughly 700 miles along the U.S.-Mexico border and is expected to play a strategic role under the new order.

The latest action underscores Trump’s hardline stance on immigration and border security, which has remained a key focus of his administration.

