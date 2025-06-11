Trump Orders Marines To LA In Additional Deployment As Unrest Calms

Share

US President Donald Trump is deploying more National Guard troops and Marines to Los Angeles as protests in the city continue.

Monday’s protests were generally calmer, but the prospect of Marines on the streets has sent shivers through communities. California Governor Gavin Newsom has said he will take legal action against the deployments, calling Trump “deranged” and “dictatorial”.

Demonstrations in the city continued into a fourth day on Monday, with new rallies starting up across the US against immigration authorities, reports the BBC.

Rubber bullets, stun grenades and other non-lethal weapons have been used against the protesters. So far 4,000 National Guard troops have been mobilised since the beginning of the protests.

Nearly 2,000 members are currently operating in the city, and on Monday Trump called up another 2,000 troops. More than 700 Marines based in California have also been mobilised, in an order from Trump announced on Monday.

They were expected to arrive yesterday evening. Meanwhile, the Pentagon has said deploying Marines and National Guard to LA protests is costing $134 million.

Share