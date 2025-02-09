New Telegraph

February 9, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
February 9, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Trump Opens Up…

Trump Opens Up On Prince Harry’s Deportation Plan

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump has said he is “Not interested” in deporting Prince Harry who currently lives in Montecito, California, with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Speaking with New York Post on Saturday, President Trump said, “I don’t want to do that.”

“I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

READ ALSO:

It would be recalled that in February 2024, Trump accused former President, Joe Biden, of “Protecting Harry”.

At the time, the billionaire business claimed he wouldn’t do the same if he wins the election and gets into White House.

“He betrayed the queen. That’s unforgivable,” Trump told the Daily Express in an interview.

However, Trump, in his recent interview claimed “Poor Harry” is “Whipped” by Markle.

Trump has previously criticized Prince Harry and Markle over their reported differences with the royal family.

In 2023, he told radio host Hugh Hewitt, “I didn’t like the idea that they [Harry and Markle] were getting US security when they came over here.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

World Cup Qualifiers: Injury recoveries boost Eagles’ Campaign
Read Next

UK PM Sacks Minister Over Misjudged Comments
Share
Copy Link
×