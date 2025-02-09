Share

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump has said he is “Not interested” in deporting Prince Harry who currently lives in Montecito, California, with his wife, Meghan Markle.

Speaking with New York Post on Saturday, President Trump said, “I don’t want to do that.”

“I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

It would be recalled that in February 2024, Trump accused former President, Joe Biden, of “Protecting Harry”.

At the time, the billionaire business claimed he wouldn’t do the same if he wins the election and gets into White House.

“He betrayed the queen. That’s unforgivable,” Trump told the Daily Express in an interview.

However, Trump, in his recent interview claimed “Poor Harry” is “Whipped” by Markle.

Trump has previously criticized Prince Harry and Markle over their reported differences with the royal family.

In 2023, he told radio host Hugh Hewitt, “I didn’t like the idea that they [Harry and Markle] were getting US security when they came over here.”

