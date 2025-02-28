Trump Opens Up On Accepting UK Deal On Chagos Islands

Share

On Thursday, the United States President, Donald Trump said he was inclined to back a deal between Britain and Mauritius over the future of a US-UK military base in the Chagos Islands, in a boost for British Prime Minister, Keir Stormer.

New Telegraph reports that Britain struck the agreement in October to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, while retaining control under a 99 years lease of the military base on Diego Garcia, the largest island of the archipelago in the Indian Ocean.

President Trump who signaled his backing for the deal met Starmer at the White House for their first in-person talks since he suspended US policy on a number of areas, from Ukraine to global trade.

READ ALSO:

The deal, yet to be finalized with a formal treaty, is said to have the support of former US President Joe Biden but has been mired in uncertainty since Trump’s second return to the White House.

Britain had said it would give the Trump administration chance to review the deal before finalizing it.

Sitting beside Starmer in the Oval Office, Trump told reporters that the two leaders would discuss the deal at their meeting on Thursday but that he was likely to accept it.

“We’re going to have some discussions about that very soon, and I have a feeling it’s going to work out very well.

“I think we’ll be inclined to go along with your country. It’s a little early, we have to be given the details, but it doesn’t sound bad,” Trump said.

Share

Please follow and like us: