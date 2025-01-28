New Telegraph

January 28, 2025
Trump Opens Up On 3rd Term Presidential Bid

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, on Monday has again hinted at the possibility of running for a third term in office as President.

Addressing the House Republicans during a meeting at the White House, President Trump said: “I’ve raised a lot of money for the next race that I assume I can’t use for myself, but I’m not 100 per cent sure.”

“I think I’m not allowed to run again.

“Am I allowed to run again?” he continued, prodding Mike Johnson, House Speaker.

“Mike, I better not get you involved in that,” he added.

Johnson, a former constitutional lawyer, chuckled at Trump’s comments. Other lawmakers at the event also had a good laugh about it all.

New Telegraph reports that Trump had previously dismissed the insinuations that he would seek a third term.

However, after winning the 2024 presidential election, he light-heartedly hinted that he would be open to a third term during a chat with Republican lawmakers.

“I suspect I won’t be running again, unless you do something.

“Unless you say, ‘he’s so good, we have to just figure it out,” Trump had said.

A Republican house member, Andy Ogles, had last week introduced a bill  seeking to allow Trump run for a third term.

Ogles said Trump “has proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of restoring America to greatness.”

