Trump Opens Up On 3rd Term Presidential Bid

The 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, on Monday has again hinted at the possibility of running for a third term in office as President.

Addressing the House Republicans during a meeting at the White House, President Trump said: “I’ve raised a lot of money for the next race that I assume I can’t use for myself, but I’m not 100 per cent sure.”

“I think I’m not allowed to run again.

“Am I allowed to run again?” he continued, prodding Mike Johnson, House Speaker.

“Mike, I better not get you involved in that,” he added.

Johnson, a former constitutional lawyer, chuckled at Trump’s comments. Other lawmakers at the event also had a good laugh about it all.

New Telegraph reports that Trump had previously dismissed the insinuations that he would seek a third term.

However, after winning the 2024 presidential election, he light-heartedly hinted that he would be open to a third term during a chat with Republican lawmakers.

“I suspect I won’t be running again, unless you do something.

“Unless you say, ‘he’s so good, we have to just figure it out,” Trump had said.

A Republican house member, Andy Ogles, had last week introduced a bill seeking to allow Trump run for a third term.

Ogles said Trump “has proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of restoring America to greatness.”

