November 22, 2024
Trump Nominates Pam Bondi As US Attorney General

Following Matt Gaetz’s withdrawal as nominee for the position of the Attorney General of the United States (US), the President-elect, Donald Trump has nominated Pam Bondi as the country’s Attorney General.

New Telegraph reports that Trump announced Bondi, Florida’s former top lawyer’s nomination in a statement on Thursday.

Recall that Matt Gaetz announced on Thursday that he is withdrawing as President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Attorney General.

Gaetz rejected his nomination citing what he described as the “Distraction” his nomination had caused following a swirl of allegations about paying underage women for sex.

“While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition,” Gaetz said.

US Federal investigators had traced a network of payments involving Gaetz and numerous associates.

According to an investigation, Gaetz was connected to drug-fuelled sex parties and payments to women, including one who was a minor at the time.

