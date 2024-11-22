Trump Nominates Pam Bondi As US Attorney General

Share

Following Matt Gaetz’s withdrawal as nominee for the position of the Attorney General of the United States (US), the President-elect, Donald Trump has nominated Pam Bondi as the country’s Attorney General.

New Telegraph reports that Trump announced Bondi, Florida’s former top lawyer’s nomination in a statement on Thursday.

Recall that Matt Gaetz announced on Thursday that he is withdrawing as President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for Attorney General.

Gaetz rejected his nomination citing what he described as the “Distraction” his nomination had caused following a swirl of allegations about paying underage women for sex.

READ ALSO

“While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition,” Gaetz said.

US Federal investigators had traced a network of payments involving Gaetz and numerous associates.

According to an investigation, Gaetz was connected to drug-fuelled sex parties and payments to women, including one who was a minor at the time.

Share

Please follow and like us: