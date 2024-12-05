Trump Nominates Billionaire Private Astronaut Next NASA Chief

Share

On Wednesday, the United States (US) President-elect Donald Trump nominated Jared Isaacman, a billionaire online payments entrepreneur and the first private astronaut to conduct a spacewalk, as the next head of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

Trump made this known in a press statement on his official social media handle.

“I am delighted to nominate Jared Isaacman, an accomplished business leader, philanthropist, pilot, and astronaut, as Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA),” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Isaacman, 41, the founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments, has emerged as a leading figure in commercial spaceflight through his high-profile collaborations with SpaceX.

In September, he made history by stepping out of a Crew Dragon to gaze at Earth from the void of space while gripping the spacecraft’s exterior during the first-ever spacewalk carried out by non-professional astronauts.

