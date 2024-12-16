Trump, Netanyahu Speaks On Israel’s Victory Over Hamas

Share

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has said he had a phone conversation with the President-elect of the United States (US), Donald Trump about the need for Israel’s victory in its war on Hamas in Gaza and the need to bring home the remaining hostages in Gaza.

Netanyahu who confirmed the phone call said Israel’s leader said he discussed a range of issues with Trump during the call.

According to him, Israel’s commitment to preventing Lebanon-based Hezbollah from rearming and Israel’s conflict with Hamas, which has killed nearly 45,000 Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

“It was a very friendly, very warm, and very important conversation.

“We spoke about the need to complete Israel’s victory, and we also spoke at length about the efforts we are making to free our hostages,” he stated.

