Trump, Netanyahu Agree New US Peace Plan For Gaza; Warn Hamas To Accept

After Gaza peace talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington DC yesterday, US President, Donald Trump, said a deal is “beyond very close”.

However, a senior Hamas official told the BBC the group has not seen the 20-point peace plan released by the White House.

Trump said that Netanyahu will have US backing to “do what he has to do” to “destroy” Hamas if the group does not agree to the plan. If Hamas rejects the plan or doesn’t follow through, Netanyahu said Israel “will finish the job”.

What does the plan say? The scheme proposes an immediate end to military operations, with Hamas releasing 20 living Israeli hostages and the remains of deceased hostages within 72 hours.

Israel would then release hundreds of detained Gazans, with aid immediately sent into the Gaza Strip.

The plan prescribes that Hamas will have no role in governing Gaza, and leaves the door open for an eventual Palestinian state.

It also includes a “board of peace” to oversee the proposal’s implementation, headed by Trump, who said former British Prime Minister Tony Blair also wants to participate.