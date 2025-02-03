Share

Jimoh Ibrahim, a senator representing Ondo South in the 10th National Assembly on Sunday suggested that the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, has an opportunity to have discussions with President Bola Tinubu to increase American influence in Africa and curb China’s infiltration of the continent.

Ibrahim, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today said Trump has a very good opportunity to sit down with Tinubu as an African leader and understand our political engagement because China is already infiltrating Africa.

New Telegraph recalls that BRICS a 10-member economic and political force with Chinese influence, has already approached the Nigerian leader on economic alignment and to trade in China’s currency Yuan.

The lawmaker said China has started a campaign to be an economic superpower in Africa and the US must quickly dialogue with some continental leaders to whittle China’s growing influence in the continent.

Ibrahim said, “China gave loans to many African countries to build airports, seaports and others but what is China looking for? The legitimacy of the continent.

“At the same time, China has come to Bola Tinubu to say: ‘Look, come and trade in our currency’. And Tinubu has given them the answer: ‘Increase the volume of trade, and increase my benefit before I come to you’. They go back home to think about it.

“Over time, America and China are going to look at Africa as the major desire of the geocentric political system in terms of the hegemonic leadership of the world and its acceptance.”

