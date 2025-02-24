Trump Names Right-Wing Commentator, Bongino As FBI Deputy Director

Share

The 47th of the President United States (US), Donald Trump has appointed right-wing commentator, Dan Bongino as Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

New Telegraph gathered that Bongino was a law enforcement professional, who only served as an officer in the New York Police Department (NYPD), from 1995 to 1999 and later in the Secret Service from 1999 to 2011.

The FBI deputy director is typically tasked with overseeing prominent investigations, while other executives and special agents in charge (SAC) report to the director through the deputy’s office.

President Trump made this announcement via Truth Social on Sunday night, expressed confidence in Bongino’s capability to get the job done.

The U.S. leader described the appointment as “great news for law enforcement and American justice” and called the new official “a man of incredible love and passion” for the country.

“Working with our great new United States Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and Director Patel, Fairness, Justice, Law and Order will be brought back to America, and quickly,” Trump added.

READ ALSO:

In past decades, according to available data, the occupants of this role were career FBI agents with extensive experience, including supervision of daily operations.

Deputy directors in the last 20 years include John Pistole (October 2004 – May 2010); Timothy Murphy (July 2010 – August 2011); Sean Joyce (September 2011 – November 2013); and Mark Giuliano (December 2013 – February 2016).

Others were Andrew McCabe (February 2016 – January 2018); David Bowdich (January 2018 – February 2021); Paul Abbate (February 2021 – January 2025); and most recently, Robert Kissane (January 2025 – February 2025).

In a post on X, the 50-year-old Bongino expressed gratitude to his superiors: “Thank you, Mr. President, Attorney General Bondi, and Director Patel.”

The host of The Dan Bongino Show, a popular podcast, previously anchored the Fox News show Unfiltered before his exit from the network in April 2023.

While in the Secret Service, the conservative political commentator worked as part of the protection detail for former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Bongino, however, lost three races for political office—a Senate seat in Maryland in 2012, and congressional seats in 2014 and 2016 in Maryland and Florida.

Share

Please follow and like us: