The 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump and the Head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Elon Musk, have publicly endorsed conservative candidate, Brad Schimel for the forthcoming Wisconsin Supreme Court election.

Trump and Musk’s endorsement was disclosed in a post shared by an X user, @cb_doge, on Monday, March 24.

The post read: “President Trump and Elon Musk have both endorsed Brad Schimel for the Wisconsin Supreme Court election.”

The post also claimed that Elon Musk’s America PAC is offering financial incentives to Wisconsin voters, saying “America PAC is also offering $100 to registered Wisconsin voters who sign a petition—plus $100 for each person they refer.”

The Wisconsin Supreme Court election, scheduled for April 1, is seen as a pivotal contest that could determine whether liberals maintain control of the state’s highest court.

The outcome is expected to influence several high-profile cases that could directly impact Trump’s administration and policies.

The race has become a fierce battle between liberal Dane County Judge Susan Crawford and conservative Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel, with millions of dollars pouring in from donors across the political spectrum.

Musk, who is leading the government’s push for major efficiency reforms, has played a key role in backing Schimel.

Analysts believe that if Schimel wins, it could shift the balance of power in Wisconsin’s judiciary and reshape legal decisions on critical issues, including election laws and government oversight.

With the endorsements of Trump and Musk, Schimel’s campaign has gained significant momentum, making the upcoming election a closely watched event in the United States.

