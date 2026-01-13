Trump Mulls ‘Very Strong’ Military Options As Hundreds Killed In Iran Protests

President Donald Trump said the US military is considering “very strong options” in Iran, as anti-government protests which have reportedly killed hundreds enter a third week.

The US-based Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA) says it has verified the deaths of nearly 500 protesters and 48 security personnel in Iran, while sources tell the BBC the death toll could be much higher.

Trump has threatened to intervene, and said on Sunday that Iranian officials had called him “to negotiate” – but added “we may have to act before a meeting”. Iranian leaders have described the demonstrators as a “bunch of vandals”, and called on their supporters to take part in pro-government marches yesterday.

The government has also announced three days of mourning for what it called “martyrs” killed in a “national battle against the US and Israel” – two countries that Tehran says are fomenting unrest.

Anger over the plummeting value of the Iranian currency sparked protests in late December, which have grown into a crisis of legitimacy for Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Meanwhile, a referee and a student are among hundreds of people reportedly killed during massive antigovernment protests in Iran. Coach Amir Mohammad Koohkan, 26, was hit by live ammunition on January 3 during protests in the town of Neyriz, his friend told BBC Persian.

“Everyone knew him for his kindness”, they said, adding his family is grieving and “angry because he was killed by the regime”. Five days later, student Rubina Aminian, 23, was shot from behind during a protest in Tehran, according to human rights groups. “She fought for things she knew were right”, her uncle told CNN.